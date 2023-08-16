Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I have a co-worker who, for many reasons, drives me up the wall. “Lana” is older than I am by at least 35 years and sits across from me at work. This would be fine, except she will not stop talking. No matter how little interest I show or how many times I say “You told me this before,” she will natter on and on and on.

She talks about everything and anything — her pets, her friends, her friends’ marital/financial/health problems, what she had for dinner, “funny” things she’s found on Facebook. Even if I have headphones on or am clearly not listening, she’ll keep talking. It’s infuriating and very distracting for all of us in the office.

