Drip irrigation has been around for quite a while. Sunset Magazine published an article 1n 1968 titled “Drip irrigation: its time has come.” It has been slow in coming, but it is very commonly used today.
However, it is not perfect, and when you don’t fully understand it, you can quickly get in trouble. It seems the advantages can become limitations. I use and have used drip irrigation for years for my landscape and garden and, it is the required method for watering plants in the many landscapes.
One of the advantages of drip irrigation is it applies water slowly to the soil so it can soak in and not run off. This concept is often confusing to homeowners and water districts alike. I find that most homeowners have a hard time running their drip systems long enough and some water districts restrict how long you can run your irrigation.
We seem to live in a time where if something takes longer than 10 minutes, something is wrong. If you use bubblers in the landscape, they may need to run for only a few minutes.
That few minutes with bubblers turn into hours for drip. If you use 1 gallon per minute (gpm) bubblers and are running them for 10 minutes, your one-gallon per hour drip emitters would need to run for 10 hours to supply the same amount of water. A one-gallon per minute bubbler would put out 10 gallons, and it would take 10 hours for a one-gallon-per-hour to do the same.
I use emitters that apply two to five gallons of water per hour, and I also use at least two emitters per plant. This reduces the run time but still could be a long time. If I am using 10 gallons as the amount of water that I need, two 2-gph emitter water four gallons in an hour would need to run 2.5 hours.
The second benefit of two emitters is that if one plugs up the plant is still getting some water.
Determining the run time depends on the type and size of the plants you are watering. But for most newly planted plants, it is usually a couple of hours, where an old, large, established plant may need to have the water on for five or six hours. That may seem like a long time, but you may have to water that old established plant only once, or twice a week to once a month for native plants.
A drip irrigation system has some limitations. A drip irrigation hose lasts only about five years if left out in the sun. If you bury it, it can last much longer. Drip hose does not attract gophers; either the gophers are looking for water or the hose may simply be in the way of their burrows.
More drip systems for plants are installed using pvc pipe today than using the hose. I still use the hose in my vegetable gardens, so it is easily removed to prepare the soil and plant my vegetable garden.
One of the biggest problems with drip irrigation is that you place water in only one spot in the soil. This can mean that all your plant’s roots are growing in one spot in the soil. If this occurs, your plant can die if that spot dries out. Or if the roots are in a confined area, a tree is more likely to blow over because the roots have not spread out over a large area.
An answer to this problem is to place several emitters by each tree and to move the emitters out as the plants grow larger. In fact, it is usually recommended that 50% of the plant canopy should have emitter coverage.
Drip irrigation is old technology; its limitation has been recognized and solved. Today I use micro-sprinklers. They are a newer type of drip irrigation that, instead of dripping water in one location, they act like small lawn sprinklers and will spray water over an area of the ground.
Micro-sprinklers spray water at 10 to 20 gallons of water per hour compared to a lawn, which sprinkler sprays water at three to gallons per minute (180-300 gallons per hour). They are not meant to replace lawn sprinklers. They are to apply water to planters over a larger area.
Allowing the plant’s roots to spread out and becoming more naturalized. For fruit trees, I place a half spray micro-sprinkler on each side of the tree spraying away from the tree. This allows the tree roots to grow outward and keeps water off the truck.
The emitters should be placed at the drip line of a tree or shrub. The drip line is the edge of the shrub or tree where rainwater drips off the plant. As the tree grows larger, the drip line becomes farther and farther away from the point where emitters were first placed. Now you need to move the emitters out to match. With micro-sprinklers, we can increase the water pressure and make the sprinklers spray farther to match the drip line.
It may sound like I am not a fan of drip irrigation, but I have used drip or micro sprinklers to irrigate my landscape, vegetable garden and potted plants since the early 1980s. I find that many homeowners just do not understand how to design and use drip irrigation in the landscape.
