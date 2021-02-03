Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 63F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.