Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: In my small apartment, I don’t have room for a lot of kitchen equipment, but I really enjoy cooking. That means some things need to do double duty. I have a cake pan for angel food cake and a bunt pan. Both have a stem that comes up in the middle. When I want to roast a chicken, I place it upright on the stem in the middle so that the chicken is sitting upright. The pan catches all the juices from the chicken, and I can baste the chicken with the juices while it cooks. Both cake pans are easy to clean, and I don’t need to clear up space for a roaster on my kitchen counter.

 — Agnes D.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.