Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I wasn’t paying very close attention to my credit card statement, but with Christmas over, I decided to take a look and found suspicious charges, which I reported. Then, I started looking at past statements and found even more charges. These were small charges with different company names, none of which I recognized. So, I reported the additional charges to the fraud department.

I urge everyone to take a close look at their statements, if they haven’t already.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.