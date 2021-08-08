Anyone on the City of Lancaster’s email list received interesting news Friday.
Mayor R. Rex Parris wrote that while the city has passed the 50% mark in vaccination status and the mass vaccination sites closed last month, it is still vital that we have a fully vaccinated population.
Toward that end, he wrote, “… we hope to engage with the remaining 50% in a different way — on their turf. Over the next several months, the County and various organizations throughout the valley are taking the vaccination efforts to the people, going door-to-door when necessary.”
I think that is fine, and I don’t buy the “unnecessary government intrusion” argument espoused in some circles.
The pandemic, which the mayor rightly points out, has not gone away. In fact, it is resurgent — thanks in large part to the unvaccinated.
Generally, the unvaccinated fall into two categories: A) Those who flatly declare that nothing or no one will ever change their minds under any circumstances, and B) The persuadable.
Into category A falls a fellow I know who is convinced he is immune from COVID because he has not gotten it. Undoubtedly hospitals are filled with people who thought the same.
Many of the persuadable, though, are those who wanted to wait to see if the vaccinations worked and if there were side effects that were worse than the cure.
The evidence is now overwhelming that the vaccinations made the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths plummet.
And while some people have suffered adverse effects, the numbers are minuscule compared to the total number vaccinated.
Likewise, some vaccinated people have become infected, but again a small number and their symptoms are relatively mild.
The persuadable see that evidence and overcome their reservations and get the shot. That’s been happening the last couple of weeks as reports of increasing cases make the news.
Thus, there is nothing wrong in my view in public health officials going door to door and finding persuadable people and giving them this information.
There are many people who don’t follow the news. There are many who are not on top of things the way Valley Press readers are. They don’t know where to go to get a shot, for example, or they think they must pay for it.
I agree, then, with the idea of the door-to-door campaign, to take a shot at persuading more people to take a shot.
The best way to avoid the dismal scenario of last November through January is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
The second part of the city of Lancaster email, somewhat incongruously perhaps, promotes a party on the BLVD:
“Welcome Back Lancaster: Stronger Together” on Aug. 13 is a celebration:
“In recognition of the community’s resilience over the past year and a half, In commemoration of the lives of those we lost, and, In honor of the heroes who worked valiantly throughout the pandemic.”
Those are all worthy of celebration/commemoration, but let us hope that all the attendees are fully vaccinated.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
