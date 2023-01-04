Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: Children, today, are pushed too early to make career decisions. The first two years of college are a good time to take different courses to see where one’s interest lies. A major can easily be declared as a junior, and ample credits can be accumulated in that discipline in the last couple of years.

I took a career test in school that said I should be a forest ranger. Instead, I became a nurse with a business degree. One son thought his major would be math, but he ended up with an English degree. A daughter initially failed a Spanish test, but she graduated with a major in Spanish and linguistics. Another son has a degree in psychology, but he is building houses, today. A grandson who struggled with math all through school is getting his masters in financial counseling.

