Dear Heloise: I’m writing in regarding the hint from Marilyn Rice about leaving racks out of the oven so that they don’t get dirty. Years ago, I learned the easiest way to clean oven racks. Put them all in a large trash bag, spray liberally with oven cleaner, tie up the bag and let them sit. After a couple of hours, using rubber gloves, take them out one by one and wash them off. I use my laundry sink, running water and an old sponge.

 — Helen Mauss

