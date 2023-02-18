Two gardening terms that can often be confusing are mulch and amendments.
Mulch is simply any product placed over the surface of the soil to either cool or warm the soil and, at the same time, conserve water.
Amendments are mixed into the soil to improve the physical or chemical make-up.
Another term is fertilizers, which are used to add plant nutrients to the soil.
It becomes confusing because each product can have a secondary effect. For example, fertilizers are not considered soil amendments because they basically add nutrients to soil. Organic mulches can add nutrients to the soil and will improve its physical characteristics over a long period of time.
There are various types of amendments that you can use to start your garden.
The first group is organic-type amendments. They increase the soil’s ability to hold water and nutrients. They also increase the biological activity of the soil, which results in more microorganisms and earthworms, which also help improve the soil. However, not all organic amendments will qualify as a product that can be used for organic gardening.
Organic amendments also can improve the structure of the soil, which will improve the water-holding ability and drainage.
Soil structure is the arrangement of sand, silt and clay into small clusters. The smallest cluster is called a ped.
Several peds may combine into a larger structure called an aggregate. Several aggregates may combine into a larger structure called a clod.
Most of you are familiar with clods, because you have probably thrown one or two in your lifetime.
The key to forming these clusters is organic matter. It is often called the glue of the soil, because it forms organic bonds that “glue” the sand, silt and clay together.
In our sandy soil, it is hard to form clods even with additional organic matter.
As important as the structure of the particles (sand, silt and clay) is for the soil, the spaces between them are more important.
When your soil has poor structure, the spaces or pores are very small. As structure improves, the total pore space stays the same, but the size of the pores increases. The larger the pore space, the easier water and fertilizer can be absorbed by your soil.
Since organic matter is the glue of the soil, it is a very important component. If your soil lacks organic matter, it cannot form peds.
The clay particles move toward the soil surface, followed by silt, with sand on the bottom. With clay on the surface, it forms a barrier that is hard for water to penetrate. Because of the clay surface, many people feel they have a clay soil, but in fact, they just have poor structure.
Here are some amendments that benefit the soil.
Manure can raise the pH of the soil, which is not desirable in the Antelope Valley. However, its ability to improve nutrient and water-holding ability can offset the raising of the pH. It improves the soil permeability a little.
One of the biggest problems with manure is it can be high in salt and odor. The more the manure is composted or aged, the better it is for your soil. If you use fresh manure, it will be high in weed seeds unless well-processed.
Compost is made from organic waste such as grass clippings and weeds. It usually does not change the soil pH. It is a great amendment to improve soil life and soil structure.
Fir bark usually does not change soil pH. It resists compaction, which helps keep your soil loose. However, it does not increase nutrient and water-holding as much as other organic amendments.
It is best to add nitrogen fertilizer to the fir bark or buy fir bark that has been nitrified. It can be purchased in bulk, making it very reasonably priced.
Peat moss is commonly recommended in gardening books. It lowers soil pH and increases the water- and nutrient-holding ability more than any other organic material.
It can be very hard to wet once it has dried out and is also a very expensive soil amendment that is not usually used on a large scale.
All these organic materials have advantages and disadvantages. I normally recommend the type that is the most economical because you need to add at least a couple inches and rototill it to help change your soil. Less than a couple inches of organic matter does not help.
The second group of soil amendments is not organic, but mineral in nature. Mineral amendments can also provide nutrients to your soil.
Soil sulfur is used to lower the pH of the soil. Although it will probably not lower our soil pH over the long run, it provides needed sulfur and can affect the soil chemistry and structure in other beneficial ways.
Gypsum is another common mineral soil amendment. There is often confusion regarding its use. It can improve soil structure if the problem is caused by high levels of sodium in the soil. High levels range from a big problem to a mild problem, but it is a common problem in the Antelope Valley.
Limestone is a common mineral soil amendment that is not desired; in fact, it is detrimental to the soil. It raises the pH of the soil, which is opposite of what is needed in the Antelope Valley. Limestone also includes bone meal.
Since limestone is primarily calcium, the only time we see a calcium deficiency in plants in the Antelope Valley is when some are grown in containers. You can find that tomatoes show calcium deficiencies when planted in artificial mixes in containers.
Next week: how to use these amendments in your garden and landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.