Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: I had to write in after reading Henrietta  N.’s letter, as I often hear that young people don’t want to work. I think they are being painted with a broad brush. I know neighbor’s kids who can’t get a call to be stockers at a major grocery store, but the “help wanted” sign remains. I believe companies are sometimes taking advantage of the terrible post-COVID customer service and reaping profits.

In a time where kids need to have side hustles to pay rent, I really am offended by the broad-brush painting. This is coming from an old person who appreciates the struggle.

