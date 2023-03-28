Hints from Heloise 2021

Today’s Sound Off concerns smoking in someone else’s home:

Dear Heloise: A couple of weeks ago, my husband and I invited a few friends over for a cocktail hour, and everything was fine until I saw a guest pull out his cigarettes and light up. I went over to him, and I asked him as quietly as I could to please smoke outside. Both my husband and I have respiratory issues that are affected by smoking. He became angry and said I was rude. He grabbed his wife and stormed out of the house.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.