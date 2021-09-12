No one wants to see some poor unfortunate soul put out on the street the first time they fall a few days behind on the rent, but do California laws do more to create homelessness than to prevent it?
Tenants, in popular lore, are the noble heroes just trying to get by, while the landlords are often portrayed as ultra-rich, coldhearted money-grubbers along the lines of Mr. Potter in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Some of them may be. But, as in everything else, there is more to the story. Often, it is the landlord who is just trying to get by, and the tenants are anything but noble.
Small-time landlords, often working people or retirees trying to supplement their income, can end up going into debt getting rid of a bad tenant.
“Unless you are a rich person, you can’t do the Howard and Marion Cunningham, renting out the garage apartment to the Fonz,” said Rikka Fountain, an attorney with the Palmdale firm of Charlton & Weeks, in a reference to the sitcom, “Happy Days,” which set in the 1950s.
Fountain, a former Valley Press reporter, told me about some of her cases in which good, hardworking people were victimized by bad tenants — and the California system.
In one particularly surreal case, she represents a woman who speaks limited English and has limited means and limited legal sophistication, who takes on roommates to make ends meet.
This woman has been plagued for months by a tenant who, according to Fountain’s legal motion:
“… has a two-year restraining order against him, and he was recently arrested and hospitalized for brandishing a knife. He smears his feces in the bathroom, has flooded the bathroom deliberately every day this week, and wakes other residents up regularly punching walls and yelling threats.”
The landlord tried to work with him rather than kick him out during the pandemic, but he became too much for her to handle, Fountain said, so she began eviction proceedings.
Relying on free legal aid from the taxpayers of California, the tenant dragged out the process for months, finally leaving just ahead of the sheriff’s department lockout.
The room was left in ruins, stab marks all over the walls.
For weeks, the landlord was a prisoner in her own home. Not only was it a nightmare for her, it made it difficult to keep her other, paying tenants or attract new ones.
“The public thinks the free legal aid levels the playing field, but it doesn’t,” Fountain said.
A landlord can be entitled to a flat fee of $1,000 for process server and paralegal services. But if the case drags on because of fruitless legal challenges by legal aid attorneys, the out-of-pocket cost to the landlord runs into the thousands.
According to Fountain, “Legal aid’s strategy is to drive up the legal fees so the landlord is forced to either back down, or pay the tenant many thousands of dollars to leave and give them two or three more free months, seal their record (so future landlords don’t know they’ve pulled this) and often provide a written reference.”
It can cost $20,000 to get a tenant out. “The free legal fees maximize that problem,” Fountain said.
Fountain took pity on this woman of modest means in the case mentioned above and slashed her rates, but it will take more than a year of room rent to recoup the cost of the final legal fees.
Many “mom and pop” landlords simply cannot afford the fees. Fountain keeps busy defending landlords trying to rid themselves of bad tenants, but many others come for consultations but decide they can’t pay.
Another client just gave up and sold her properties rather than go through an expensive trial.
Looking at the big picture, the costly process of getting rid of bad tenants who do not have to pay legal fees drives up the cost of rent for everyone.
Big-scale landlords write substantial legal fees into the cost of doing business and raise rents to cover their costs.
Secondly, there is an obvious chilling effect on the small-scale landlords, who decide it’s just not worth the risk to rent out a room or convert the garage into a studio apartment.
Both of those factors contribute to the homeless problem. Those room rentals or studios are often what keep low-income people from homelessness.
The state should not be making it impossible for these landlords to do business.
It’s another case of good intentions doing more harm than good in real life.
As for that knife-wielding tenant, he will probably end up living in his car rather than getting the help he obviously needs. “It’s so sad, and so wrong,” Fountain said.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.