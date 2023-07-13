Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My best friend is 58 years old and recently divorced. She spent the last four years grieving terribly over her lost family life in an affluent neighborhood and is finally onto the next chapter of her life.

Suddenly, she’s dressing to the nines to come to a simple picnic at our home, and she’s become the brunt of bad jokes because she is openly flirting with my son’s best friend, who is 35 and not interested. I hate that everyone is laughing at her, and I don’t know what to do about it. I love her and don’t want to hurt her. Should I say something to her, or should I just hope this passes?

