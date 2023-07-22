Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: So I’m pretty sure I know what the right answer is and you’ll be shaking your head at my letter; however, I feel like I’m on this adrenaline rush.

I am married and have been together with my wife for 13 years. We have a good relationship aside from some family issues on my end. I made a new friend, a parent at my daughter’s school. I handle pickup, and after school, all the kids go to the park. Well, “Maria” sat with me one day; for the last month or two, we’ve pretty much waited for each other, walked up to the pickup area and just talked. She’s not my type. She’s a smoker, a heavy drinker and swears a lot, but I am just so fascinated. She’s cool to talk to, and I’m just so zoned out when we are together.

