Here are some old gardening practices that have been considered wrong for decades. They have been carried on for years, these old habits better called gardening myths.
Myth No. 1: Vitamin B1 improves transplanting success.
Vitamin B1 has been widely tested and most of the results show that vitamin B1 has no noticeable benefit for reducing transplant shock. In the last few years Vitamin B1 has added fungicide, fertilizer and rooting hormone to the mixture. Most effects of Vitamin B1 are caused by the addition of these other materials. The only benefit that Vitamin B1 has is that it makes you water your plants when you finish planting.
One very common cause of plant death when planting a new plant is not watering the plant immediately after it is planted, especially in summer. I call vitamin B1 a placebo, if you use vitamin B1 and the plant dies you feel that it is not your fault because you did everything possible. If you did not use vitamin B1 you will feel guilty if the plant dies.
The real answer: Just give your plant a good watering after planting and continue to water it like it is still in the container for the first month, then start adding more water and watering less often. It takes some time for the roots to grow into the soil. If you need to add anything, add slow-release fertilizer or fertilizer planting tablets to the bottom of the hole before planting. Adding mycorrhizae is a great addition to the soil and plant interaction. More on mycorrhizae next week
Myth No. 2: Gypsum improves compacted soil.
Many sources suggest adding gypsum or gypsite to your soil to improve water movement into your soil. However, gypsum will not break up soil compaction, which is the most common problem in most residential landscapes in the Antelope Valley. To break up soil takes a rototiller or a lot of backbreaking labor with a shovel.
Gypsum and gypsite are used to improve the soil structure, which can improve water absorption. However, they can only improve soil structure and water absorption if your soil is high in sodium. We do have areas of high sodium in the soil (called sodic soils) that gypsum could help the soil. For most of the Antelope Valley, especially residential areas, slow water penetration is due to soil compaction.
The real answer: If the problem is compaction, then rototill your soil, before planting. You don’t really need to add anything. If you do and can find it, add soil sulfur to the soil and rototill it into the soil. Soil sulfur can help soil pH more than gypsum. It is needed by plants as a fertilizer and is usually deficient in our soils. It combines with the abundant calcium in our soil and actually becomes gypsum, which can help with sodium levels in the soil.
Myth No. 3: Watering during the heat of the day will burn foliage.
A common idea is that water on leaves acts like little magnifying glasses and burns the tissue, which is a myth. However, as the water drop quickly evaporates, it leaves behind the calcium in the water leaving little stains or rings. Some plants like African violets can be damaged by using either too cold or too hot water hitting the leaves.
For houseplants, it is always a good idea to place water in a glass or watering can for a few hours to adjust to room temperature, then use this water to water your houseplants.
The real answer: Very short watering during the heat of the day can actually cool down your plants and make them more efficient in taking water out of the soil. However, it is a practice that will make water providers happy and is best not to water in the heat of the day.
Myth No. 4: Pruning seal helps the tree survive pruning cuts.
Fruit trees and all other plants do not require the use of pruning seal, because it delays the healing of the pruning wounds. Pruning seal prevents air from reaching the growing tissue, this slows down the new growth by preventing oxygen from reaching the growing cells.
The real answer: Applying white latex paint to the pruning cuts and exposed branches can be desirable. This will help prevent sunburn to the tree. Make sure to use a water-based paint, and it can be mixed with 50% water before applying.
Myth No. 5: Amend the soil when backfilling planting holes.
When we add amendments to a planting hole, we tend to force the plant’s root to stay in that area.
The real answer: By not amending the planting hole, the roots will spread out into the native soil faster. The faster the roots adapt to the native soil, the faster the tree or plant becomes drought and wind tolerant. If you feel that you need to amend, then add amendments and rototill them into your entire landscape. Amend the plants entire root zone or don’t amend at all.
