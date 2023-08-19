Neal Weisenberger

So many garden myths keep popping up on the Internet that I either get questioned about or people tell me about. With the concerns with Roundup, everyone is promoting the best weed killer that you can make and is safe.

All contain abundant amounts of salt. I agree salt will kill weeds — and your plants, and can permanently damage your soil, which can prevent anything from growing. It is very difficult to remove excess salt from your soil.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.