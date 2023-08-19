So many garden myths keep popping up on the Internet that I either get questioned about or people tell me about. With the concerns with Roundup, everyone is promoting the best weed killer that you can make and is safe.
All contain abundant amounts of salt. I agree salt will kill weeds — and your plants, and can permanently damage your soil, which can prevent anything from growing. It is very difficult to remove excess salt from your soil.
The other totally off-base belief, but just a good joke, is if you look at the bottom of your bell peppers, if they are divided into three lobes, that makes it male fruit, and it has less seeds and is better for cooking. Female bell peppers are supposed to have four lobes. The female fruit has more seeds, is sweeter and is best to be eaten fresh.
I have no idea who came up with this idea, but fruits do not come in sexes. However, a fruit is the mature tissue of the female part of the flower. So, if a fruit did have a sex, they would be more likely considered female.
The sex of a plant comes from what type of flowers the plant has. Most plants have flowers containing the male and female parts, including peppers. Some varieties of plants have flowers that have only male flowers, and other plants have only female flowers.
If you want to grow pistachio nut trees or kiwi, you need a female plant and a male plant. In the case of a cottonless cottonwood, you plant a male tree, which cannot produce a fruit/nut, which is the cotton-like material.
Then some plants have male flowers and separate female flowers on the same plant. That is the case for squash. The first couple of flowers the plant produces are male. Then it starts producing a couple of female flowers and then a couple male flowers.
Often you get scared when your first zucchini falls off the vine. It was likely it was a male flower, starting to look like a zucchini. It then falls off because it has no female parts to form the fruit. Corn also separate male and female flowers. The male flower is the tassel at the top of the plant, and female flowers are the silk or hairs on your corn cob.
Back to the three-lobed versus four lobed bell pepper: The main difference is the different varieties of peppers. There are many that could be labeled as bell peppers at the grocery store. Also, some varieties of bell peppers may have a range of three to five lobes on the same plant. I have not seen anything on the Internet about the sex of a five-lobed bell pepper.
It is true that a three-lobed pepper will have fewer seeds than a four lobed pepper. The fewer lobes, the less area to produce seeds.
In hot peppers, there are small glands in the inner membrane that produce the chemical capsaicin, which cause the heat. The seeds are surrounded by the membrane, making the seeds hot, but the membrane is even hotter. To cool down a hot pepper, it is always recommended to remove the seeds, but it is just as important to remove the inner membrane also.
Since bell and sweet peppers have very few to no glands, the flavor comes from the flesh of the bell pepper. More or less seeds will not make bell peppers sweeter.
Bell peppers come in several colors. Most grow into a green stage before becoming red, orange or yellow. In fact, many green bell peppers will become red with time.
Instead of following Internet myths, try growing some different types of bell or sweet peppers. Find a variety that you like the flavor of. I have 12 different bell peppers varieties growing at home, including purple- and chocolate-colored. We also have about 15 sweet peppers, including several colors of lunch box peppers, which are bite-sized sweet peppers, that we enjoy snacking on.
If you have a vegetable garden, consider entering some of your vegetables in the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival (avfair.com).
