Dear Heloise: Every holiday, I have a lot of relatives over for a sit-down dinner. It’s not uncommon to see 10 or 12 relatives at the main table and nearly as many at a children’s table.  This always meant two large tablecloths and many napkins to wash. Yes, I could use paper napkins, but still, we went through a huge number of those, too.

Finally, I discovered colorful cloth dish towels (that look like thin place mats) and decided to use those instead of regular napkins. Being so large, they served well, and we didn’t have to use ecologically wasteful paper napkins.

