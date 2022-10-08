Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: My husband and I are in our 70s, and we have our cocktail hour at 6 p.m. every night followed by dinner at 7 or so. One evening, about two weeks ago, our neighbors came to the door at about 6:30 uninvited. I still had curlers in my hair and was not dressed to receive visitors. I ran to the bathroom, and my husband answered the door. They had come, I think (my husband is not clear on the details), to see our recent home improvements.

He took them around to the back of the house to show them the yardwork, and I sat in the bathroom waiting for him to tell them that we’d love to see them at some other time when I was prepared. But no, he asked them into the house to show them the inside home improvements. After I sat there waiting for him to tell them that we were about to prepare dinner, he finally came in and asked me if I was going to come out and be sociable. I said I was not, but he asked me again. I shouted “NO” loud enough for them to hear in our living room. I figured that when they heard that, they would be embarrassed and take their leave. But no, he got them drinks, and they sat there for another half-hour until they finally left at around 8.

