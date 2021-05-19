Carolina Diaz, 16, the daughter of Mariaelena Menijivar-Diaz and Jesse Diaz, of Oswego, Ill., was crowned Miss Rancho Vista on April 12, in Lancaster.
Carolina, a sophomore at Quartz Hill High School, is involved in ASB. She also works as a hostess at Medrano’s.
Her future plans include attending college at UC-Davis to become a vet.
As a queen, she wants to inspire others to choose good and she wants to help her community as much as she can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.