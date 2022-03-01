Just as our body busily fights off viral infection to stay healthy, another sort of viral infection can sneak up on us.
If you have experienced a virus infection of your computer, you know how disturbing it is. It makes you sick. Having you identity stolen can even be more devastating.
A computer crash whether you’re running a business or writing your school report can be very stressful to your psyche and your physical body. You screamed, cussed, blamed and even questioned the universe for the adversary.
Unfortunately, the technology that we so much enjoy and rely upon may also cause us not so enjoyable moments.
If you are using a computer at home connected to a network, your computer is vulnerable to someone or something accessing your information such as filed email addresses, search history, your shopping habits and preferences, credit card information, and all of your private personal profile.
Protect your identity by developing the following habits as advised by the US Computer Emergency Readiness Team:
• Lock your computer when you are away from it. Even if you step away from your computer for only a few minutes. It’s enough time for someone else to destroy or corrupt your information. Locking your computer when you are away prevents another person from accessing your stored information so quickly and easily.
• Disconnect your computer from the Internet when you are not using it. Modern technologies allow a computer user to be online all the time. This convenience comes with risks. The likelihood that attackers or viruses scanning the network for available computers will target your computer becomes much higher if your computer is always network connected.
• Evaluate your security settings. Most software, including browsers and email programs, offer a variety of features that you can tailor to meet your needs and requirements. Enabling certain features to increase convenience or functionality may leave you more vulnerable to the attackers. It is important to examine the settings, particularly the security settings, and select options that meet your needs without putting you at increased risk.
Additionally, protect your computer from damage caused by technology itself such as power surges and brief outages.
Use power strips that can protect your computer against power surges. Back up all your data regularly. Determining how often to back up your data is a personal choice depending on how often you add or change your data. And don’t neglect your cell phones and your tablets, video games and navigation systems. Many electronic devices are now computers.
According to the experts in the security department, an attacker may be able to infect your cell phone with a virus, steal your phone or wireless service, or access the data on your device.
Not only do these activities jeopardize your personal information, but they could also have serious consequences if you store work or corporate information on the device.
Any electronic device that uses some kind of computerized component is exposed to software defects and vulnerabilities. Internet connectivity increases the risk for an attacker to hack the device and send unwanted information or extract information.
The US Computer Emergency Readiness Team advises all of us to increase protection by doing the following measures:
• Remember physical security — Do not leave our device unattended in public or easily accessible areas.
• Keep software up to date — If the vendor releases updates for the software operating your device, install them as soon as possible. Installing them will prevent attackers from being able to take advantage of known vulnerabilities.
• Use good passwords — Select passwords that will be difficult for thieves to guess, and use different passwords for different programs and devices. Avoid choosing options that allow your computer to remember your passwords.
• Disable remote connectivity — Wireless technologies such as Bluetooth can be used to connect to other devices or computers. Disable when not in use.
• Encrypt files — If you are storing personal or corporate information, see if your device offers the option to encrypt the files to ensure that unauthorized people can’t view the data even if they can physically access it.
Inform every computer user in your family about these tips. Lack of awareness of one makes us all more defenseless to incessant attackers.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
