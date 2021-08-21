When it comes to watering plants, most people want an exact recipe on how much water a plant needs and how often their plants need water.
The first part of the question is the easiest part, but most plants need much more water than people think, so do not over-plant and use water-conserving plants. There is a formula for determining how much water your plants should need. However, it is still just a starting point. You may still need to adjust the amount of water the plant really needs.
The formula to determine the plant water needs has five factors. The first is a conversion factor or a constant number, which is 0.623. The second factor is the area of the plant canopy in square feet. For example, a plant that is 5 feet in diameter. The plant has an area of 19.6 square feet. A simple way to calculate the area is to multiply the diameter by the diameter and then multiply by 0.7854 (5x5 x 0.7854 = 19.635).
The next factor is the potential use. This factor is based on temperature and humidity. (See chart A.)
The next factor is the plant factor. Simply described as the sensitivity of the plant’s need for water, or how much water the plant needs. (See chart B.)
These numbers for plant factors may need to be adjusted to meet your plants needs. For example, roses can be drought-tolerant and can be watered at drought tolerant levels or even less. However, the roses will have little to no blooms.
Many people ask about established native plants needing supplemental water. I believe native or desert plants may need supplemental water due to the fact your landscape is not a native location. Your soil has been compacted, you have walls that prevent roots from spreading out in a natural manner. For example, a six- to eight-foot-tall Joshua tree may have roots spreading 50 feet in all directions, your walls may prevent this natural spread, reducing the root efficiency to collect native water. What you should notice is that native plants use less than half the water of most plants.
The last factor is the irrigation efficiency. In hot dry desert climates, the number is 0.85, if you are using drip irrigation. Bubblers would have a factor of 0.5.
Let’s calculate the water requirements for a five-foot Indian hawthorn during the summer. Now the formula, multiply the constant (0.623) times the area of the plant (19.6) times the potential use (0.4) times the plant factor (1.0) and divide the sum by the irrigation efficiency (.85). (See chart C.)
A 15-foot fruit tree would use 44 gallons a day (0.0623 x 176.7 x 0.4 x 1) in summer. I once calculated out it cost about $60 a year to water one fruit tree. Hopefully you are caring for your tree in order to get 60 dollars of fruit off the tree. If you are not, then maybe having fruit trees is a waste of water.
This answer is just a starting point. Other conditions such as wind, mulch, reflected heat and how close the plants are planted together can affect the water requirements. Because temperature is the major factor in the formula, we need to calculate the water needs at least four times a year — spring, summer, fall and winter.
