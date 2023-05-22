Hints from Heloise 2021

Today’s Sound Off focuses on destination weddings.

Dear Heloise: My niece decided to have a destination wedding in Hawaii in late July. We all live in Ohio, so naturally, Hawaii is a long way off for everyone in her family. She sent out 112 invitations, and only seven people responded that they would be attending. Of the seven who said they’d go, two have backed out already.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.