Dear Heloise: When our mother recently passed at age 96, we were left with an extensive bell collection that was started 50 years ago upon the death of our father. The bells were given to mom by friends and family as well as during her vacations.

We decided to share mom’s collection. At the viewing and service, we displayed all of the bells and asked that visitors take one in memory of mom. We were later told by the funeral director that the family of a lady who collected Santas had done a similar sharing.

