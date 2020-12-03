The only time I ever got tired of some Christmas songs was when I worked weekends in Margie Lawson’s Gourmet Center on Lancaster Boulevard.
My wife Margie had been a teacher at Edwards Air Force Base, but resigned to open the store.
We had a play list of Christmas songs cycling over and over all day long. “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was my least favorite.
Margie, who died of a second stroke in 2008, ran a successful business, which provided me with lunch money every day.
But I still love Christmas songs, which we’ll be hearing throughout the month.
“Jingle Bells” is addictive and provides a tune that still runs through my head repeatedly at Christmas time.
I believe that the best poetry written in America are the lyrics of our songs, many devoted to the popularity of love.
For years, “White Christmas” polled as a favorite tune for the holiday.
“I’m dreaming of a white Christmas
Just like the ones I used to know
Where the tree tops glisten
And children listen
To hear sleigh bells in the snow, oh.”
Andy Williams made “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the year” a favorite hit.
“It’s the most wonderful time of the year
There’ll be much mistletoeing
And hearts will be glowing
When loved ones are near
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
“Give Love on Christmas Day” encourages this sentiment:
“Why don’t you give love on Christmas Day?
Oh, the man on the street and the couple upstairs
All need to know there’s someone who cares
Give love on Christmas Day
No greater gift is there than love.”
This year, the stanza in “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” provides an engaging melody and a lyrical line that is highly appropriate for badly damaged 2020. The Judy Garland version is best.
“Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light
From now on
Our troubles will be out of sight
“Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Make the yuletide gay
From now on
Our troubles will be miles away.”
