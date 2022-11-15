In the Family Way

Most of us have experienced back pain of varying degrees at one point or another in our life. For some people, back pain is a mild annoyance while others experience debilitating pain.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke reports that about 80% of adults experience lower back pain. It is the most common cause of job-related disability and missed work.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.