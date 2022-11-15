Most of us have experienced back pain of varying degrees at one point or another in our life. For some people, back pain is a mild annoyance while others experience debilitating pain.
The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke reports that about 80% of adults experience lower back pain. It is the most common cause of job-related disability and missed work.
Back pain does not discriminate. Men and women are equally affected. Pain intensity can range from a dull, constant ache to a sudden, sharp sensation that leaves the person unable to perform normal activities.
According to the recent Institute of Medicine report, pain is a significant public health problem that costs society billions of dollars annually, based on days of work missed, hours of work lost and lower wages.
Your spine is composed of more than 30 bones called the vertebrae, held together by muscles, tendons and ligaments. The vertebrae are cushioned by shock-absorbing disks.
Most acute lower back pain is mechanical in nature, caused by any disruption in the way the bones, muscles, discs and nerves fit and move together. Acute back pain may last a few weeks to a few months.
Back pain that lasts more than 12 weeks is considered chronic back pain. According to the experts, about 20% of people affected by acute lower back pain develop chronic lower back pain with persistent symptoms at one year. In some cases, treatments successfully relieve chronic lower back pain; in other cases, pain persists despite medical and surgical treatments. General bone degeneration associated with aging process is a non-mechanical cause of lower back pain.
Here are some examples of mechanical causes of lower back pain:
• Sprains and strains
• Herniated or ruptured discs
• Traumatic injuries
• Narrowing of the spinal column
• Congenital skeletal irregularities
Other than the mechanical causes, or in some, underlying disease factor, other risk factors may increase your risk for lower back pain, including:
• Age
• Fitness level
• Weight gain
• Pregnancy
• Genetics
• Occupational risk factors
• Backpack overload in children
Recurring back pain resulting from improper body mechanics are often preventable by avoiding movements that jolt or strain the back, maintaining correct posture and lifting objects properly. Work-related back injuries are often related to heavy lifting, repetitive motions and awkward posture. Keeping your back healthy is a priority.
The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes recommends the following:
• Always stretch before exercise or other strenuous activity.
• Don’t slouch when standing or sitting. The lower back can support a person’s weight most easily when the curvature is reduced. When standing, keep your weight balanced on your feet.
• At home or work, make sure work surfaces are at a comfortable height.
• Sit in a chair with good lumbar support and proper position and height for the task. Keep shoulders back. Switch sitting positions often and periodically walk around the office or gently stretch muscles to relieve tension.
• Wear comfortable, low-heeled shoes.
• Sleeping on one’s side with the knees drawn up in a fetal position can help open up the joints in the spine and relieve pressure by reducing the curvature of the spine.
• Don’t try to lift objects that are too heavy. Lift from the knees, pull the stomach muscles in and keep the head down and in line with a straight back. When lifting, keep objects close to the body. Do not twist when lifting.
• Maintain proper nutrition and diet to reduce and prevent excessive weight gain, especially weight around the waistline that taxes lower back muscles. A diet with sufficient daily intake of calcium, phosphorus and vitamin D helps to promote new bone growth.
• Quit smoking. Smoking reduces blood flow to the lower spine, which can contribute to spinal disc degeneration. Smoking also increases the risk for osteoporosis and impedes healing. Coughing due to heavy smoking also may cause back pain.
Back pain can greatly affect the quality of your life. Taking good care of your back is a good personal course of action.
A registered nurse, Dr. Elvie C. Ancheta is administrator of the California Department of Veterans Affairs’ William J. “Pete” Knight Veterans Home in Lancaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.