We were standing in the abandoned remains of a Nazi artillery bunker at Point Du Hoc on the Normandy coastline when we heard our Antelope Valley connection zooming over.
You could hear the multi-engine roar, almost like big American bombers roaring over to prepare the ground for the troops landing on Utah and Omaha beaches on D-Day, 1944.
But these were not bombers. They were a trio of C-130 Hercules transports that looked like “Huey, Dewey and Louie,” the C-130s that we watch doing flying patterns over Air Force Plant 42.
Anywhere the Air Force is flying in the world, a piece of the Antelope Valley is flying with it.
These C-130s, engine roar vibrating right into the Wehrmacht concrete, had been hauling current service 82nd Airborne troops all across Normandy to commemorate the “All American” division’s role in the liberation of Europe in 1944, on June 6.
My wife Julia and I descended into the Nazi bunker and just chanced to see through the observation slit, the three troop transports wagging their wings as they swooped over the English Channel. The crews were giving an airborne salute to what the troops on those beaches achieved, 78 years ago.
Point Du Hoc is a jagged arrow point of land that bisected the sectors of Omaha and Utah beaches. The British and Canadian beaches Gold, Juno and Sword, were a couple miles north.
We were standing in a bunker that American troops, the Rangers, would have to disable.
The Point, at the top of massive cliffs more than 100 feet sheer, had to be scaled with ropes and grappling hooks by Rangers who fought their way to the top in the face of machine guns and hand grenades. They did it. At great cost. Of the 225 who started up the cliff, 90 remained in the fight, two days later.
That is what we came to see and honor, gazing at shell craters the size of Olympic swimming pools. We traveled there with Stu and Katy Watkins. Stu, a Ranger and Airborne jumpmaster, was the best officer I met in our Cold War of long ago.
Better than most, my retired colonel friend Stu knows the price of freedom is paid in blood by the ones willing to scale cliffs, hurl themselves from airplanes and storm beaches.
In the days before our Utah Beach visit, we jumped at several of the Normandy drop zones, where paratroopers of the 82nd and 101st Airborne joined with Allies to begin the liberation of Europe.
That’s what we came to do at Normandy to honor 78 years after the “Day of Days.”
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.