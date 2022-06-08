We have shot past Memorial Day when veterans and family members remember their fallen, summer begins and we hurtle toward the fireworks — good and bad — of the Fourth of July.
In between the two is remembrance of a significant day, June 6 1944, remembered in the histories of the United States and many of its Allies as the “Day of Days,” D-Day.
It is the 78th Anniversary of D-Day and while no longer much remembered or greatly noted in the United States, except for streaming views of “Saving Private Ryan,” “Band of Brothers” and “The Longest Day,” it signified the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe from the nightmare of the occupation by the Nazis. It was a significant waypoint in the defeat of Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich.
What is known in France as the “Liberation” remains a big deal. On the beaches at Normandy, at the American Cemetery at Omaha Beach and on the drop zones scattered across the French countryside, there are dozens of ceremonies and remembrances that begin around the first of June and go on for weeks.
This column, “Easy Company,” is named, in part, because that was the company named for the “Band of Brothers,” the D-Day brothers in spirit to all paratroopers.
The youngest veterans of D-Day are in their late 90s. Older D-Day veterans from the United States, France, Britain, Canada and other Allies have aged past the century mark.
Two friends of many of my Airborne buddies who remain are Vince “Vinnie” Speranza, 98, and Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, 101st Airborne Division veterans who jumped into France in the pre-dawn hours of June 6, with thousands more from the 101st, the 82nd Airborne and British paratroopers.
Mike Bertell, who heads up the Point Man veteran group and the Antelope Valley Vietnam Wall team, is a Vietnam War veteran who joined Speranza to sing “Blood On The Risers,” the paratrooper anthem, at a 101st Airborne reunion.
In Ohio, in April, there was a “Jump Fest” to honor “Pee Wee” Martin who turned 101 years old recently. Military veteran paratroopers and skydivers dotted the skies, landing on friendly ground.
D-Day was the largest seaborne invasion in history, with five beaches code-named in the ultimate success of landing more than 100,000 troops in the face of murderously lethal machine gun and artillery fire. Paratroopers landed behind enemy lines to give cover for the troops coming in on the beach.
Lancaster’s Lew Shoemaker, who coached for decades at Quartz Hill High School, waded ashore with the 1st Infantry Division, “The Big Red One.” He passed on seeing “Saving Private Ryan,” which depicted the beach carnage.
“Why would I see it? I was there,” he told me in an interview.
During years of Valley Press journalism, I interviewed a score of local D-Day veterans, all gone now. As a veteran, it was a privilege to have their friendship. I miss Henry Ochsner, 101st Airborne, French Legion of Honor, of California City.
Also, John Humphrey, 82nd Airborne, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, of Rosamond.
I also remember Adolph Martinez of Quartz Hill, 17th Airborne, who caught up with them at the Battle of the Bulge, was taken POW and escaped. Twice.
A D-Day 101st Airborne vet, Daniel McBride, awarded me refresher jump wings, in 2021, and passed early in 2022, nearly 97-years-old. With their names in my heart, I traveled ahead of Memorial Day to be with paratrooper buddies at Normandy for D-Day remembrance this year, June 6 — D-Day plus 78 years.
In their youth, these veterans, and all others of all branches who faced withering fire in the “Great Crusade to liberate a suffering humanity,” were tigers. Now, they are memories and legends.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he works on veterans’ issues and community health initiatives.
