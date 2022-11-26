Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: After adopting my rescue dog, last year, I noticed when buying her cushioned beds, the washing instructions said to throw the whole bed into the washing machine. I don’t know about your house, but my washer cannot handle a whole dog bed, and it’s inconvenient and expensive to take them to the laundromat. So, I took a couple of my old, pretty tablecloths, cut them up and sewed big “pillowcases” that are open on one end where the beds can slip into. This way, I just slip off the cover whenever they start to get smelly, and my washer can handle that job just fine.

Another benefit is that during the warmer months, lying on cotton fabric has got to be cooler than lying on a fleece-covered bed.

