Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I found the letter concerning college students who decided on careers too early to be very interesting. I have spent 40-plus years working with a Scout troop as an adult and have watched as many young men, and now young ladies, pursue interests in many areas through the merit badges they earned or dabbled in.

With well over 100 different topics, they were introduced to many occupations or hobbies they could explore further on their own. Of course, the merit badge program is only a part of the Scouting picture, and the Scouts also see many different occupations and interests as they do volunteer work out in their communities.

