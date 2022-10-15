Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I am an old granddad (I prefer that to “grandpa”), and I spent many, many years reading your mom’s column. I was thrilled when you took over. You’re almost like family to me. I have lived alone for over 25 years. During that time, I’ve become a reasonably good cook.

About a year ago, I expanded my repertoire to include baking. Among the easier items I loved to bake were cookies, especially for my three grandchildren. A couple months ago, I thought, “Why use the prefigured cookie cutter shapes all the time?”

