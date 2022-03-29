Dear Annie: My husband and I met 20 years ago and had a passionate, whirlwind courtship. Two years after we were married, intimacy gradually became less and less frequent.
In a nutshell, my husband hid his physical issues from me, which were caused by a surgery that he had undergone as a kid.
While he was a great stepdad and hardworking man, he tried blaming me for our lack of intimacy, saying that I was being too vanilla. When I challenged him on that, instigating slightly kinky sex, he started becoming depressed and withdrawn. After a particularly bad patch, which showed he was becoming involved in stupid, dangerous, “macho” events, I got him into therapy.
That helped, up to a point. The counselor told him outright that there were more ways to be sexually active with a loved one than just “the one way.” He agreed to try, and I thought we had turned a corner.
Nope. It’s been over 12 years since we’ve been intimate. Our relationship is like that of brother and sister or good friends. But, for me, the love has died a slow death.
I’m angry and sad that I stayed so long, believing his declarations of love, but he never got a physical evaluation or listened to our therapist.
Today, I told him I’m dreaming of buying a small camper and living alone.
— Missing Intimacy
Dear Missing Intimacy: Your fantasy of driving away in a camper is completely understandable.
You are trying to stop this unhealthy situation any way you can, and that makes sense. Before you run away and profess a life of solitude, maybe try therapy again, and tell him exactly what you told me in this letter. Without communication, nothing will change. Hopefully, you can figure out a way to make your marriage work, but if intimacy with him remains impossible, you can separate on amicable terms and not just run away.
