LANCASTER — The Crafty Folks Market will have a craft show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 44702 Cedar Ave.
Among the items available will be Mother’s Day and spring items, decorations, jewelry, home decor, custom merchandise, clothing and sweet treats just in time to make mom’s day special.
Assorted food vendors and popular food trucks will be on hand as well as nonprofit organizations. Booths will be indoors as well as outside.
No entry fee to attend; masks must be worn at all times and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the hall.
Visit thecraftyfolksmarket.com for details and more vendor listings.
