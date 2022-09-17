There are two very common weeds in your landscape that are very different and are often called by the same name: crabgrass.
The weed that is called crabgrass by the lawn and garden industry is an annual summer weed. That means the seed of the plant germinates, in late spring, and the plant grows, all summer, and dies, at the first frost in fall.
Crabgrass (digitaria species) is a flat-to-the-ground, clumpy, grassy weed. The leaflets are flat and wide. This crabgrass turns purplish red in fall, and the plant totally dies and disappears during the winter.
During its summer-long lifetime, each plant can produce thousands of seeds. Some of the seeds will germinate immediately during the summer. However, most of them stay on the ground — all summer, fall and winter — and germinate, the next spring.
The other weed often called crabgrass is common Bermuda grass. It is a perennial grass that is often used as a lawn grass. It sends out long runners, crawling along the ground and forming new roots everywhere it touches the ground.
Bermuda grass does not die, in the winter, but it will go dormant and will turn brown. Both grasses send up a seed head that looks like a chicken’s foot.
Crabgrass can grow faster than your lawn if the soil is compacted or needs fertilizer. If your lawn is overwatered or the lawn is thin for any reason, then crabgrass will become a problem.
The best way to control crabgrass is to keep your lawn as healthy as possible. Mowing your lawn at the correct height, fertilizing and watering properly can help prevent crabgrass. If you pull the few crabgrass plants that do grow before they develop seeds, you can stop crabgrass. However, if the crabgrass has gone to seed, you will spread the seeds everywhere when you mow your lawn.
If you have a gardener and they do not clean their equipment before mowing your lawn, they could bring in crabgrass seed from another yard.
Crabgrass can grow in planters and your vegetable gardens; it is not just a lawn weed. Plants that become what we call weeds just grow better in poor conditions than the plants we like.
If you develop a crabgrass problem, there are two ways to control the problem. The best is not to allow it to germinate. Most garden shops carry either a pre-emergence herbicide or a weed and feed fertilizer that contains a weed preventer (pre-emergent herbicide). A pre-emergence herbicide is a type of herbicide that prevents weeds from growing from seeds. In other words, the herbicide prevents seeds from germinating.
Pre-emergence herbicides do not last forever and need to be reapplied according to the label. Generally they last from three to 12 months, depending on the chemical nature. However, most of the general use pre-emergent found in local nurseries last only for three or four months. Now is the time to apply it.
A pre-emergence herbicide is a type of herbicide that prevents almost any plant from growing from seeds. So do NOT apply to your flower or vegetable garden if you plan to plant seeds.
Once the crabgrass or any plant has germinated and is growing, a pre-emergent herbicide will not kill the crabgrass; a post-emergent herbicide will be needed. There are several herbicides that will kill crabgrass growing in your lawn without hurting your lawn.
Most nurseries or garden centers sell herbicides that will selectively kill crabgrass in your lawn, but you must read the label very carefully and follow the instructions. If you do not follow the directions, you can damage your lawn. This may include not watering your lawn for a day or two after the herbicide is applied.
Most of these selective herbicides are not fast-acting. It might take a couple of weeks to fully kill the crabgrass. It is time to apply a pre-emergent herbicide to prevent crabgrass. It needs to be applied prior to seeing the weeds.
Bermuda grass is a bigger problem. If you try to dig it out, you will tend to only propagate it. Every little piece of Bermuda grass left behind can root out and start growing.
If you are persistent and like to dig, you can slowly remove all the Bermuda grass, but if you stop for a few weeks, it will start to grow back, or it may even just sit in the soil and start growing, next summer. Trying to remove it by digging and pulling will be a lifetime career.
The most common method to eliminate Bermuda grass is to use a pesticide containing glyphosate. Round-up is the most common brand-name herbicide containing glyphosate. Glyphosate is absorbed by the weed and is translocated throughout the weed. In this way the entire weed can be killed.
Glyphosate is a non-selective herbicide, meaning it cannot distinguish between the Bermuda grass and other plants. If you spray glyphosate, and enough of it gets on other plants, it can kill them. Round-up has come under fire the last few years, so if you feel it is unsafe or undesirable to use, your only option is to pull and dig Bermuda grass.
Crabgrass can be controlled in your landscape, but it takes patience and diligence. First, keep your lawn as healthy as possible. Second, a pre-emergence can prevent crabgrass seeds from germinating. Lastly, if you still have a crabgrass problem, a post-emergent herbicide applied correctly.
When using a herbicide or any pesticide, be sure to read and understand the label before you make your purchase. Then read the label again before you mix and again before you apply the pesticide. Make sure it will kill the weed or pest you are wanting to kill and will not kill anything else. Make sure that you apply during the right conditions, like minimum and maximum temperatures and the correct moisture.
