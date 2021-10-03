If he could turn back the clock, Wayne Foss would have gotten the vaccine.
Things are looking up for the US and the world in the long and terrible struggle against COVID-19. As I write, on Saturday morning, new cases and deaths are down.
In the US, new cases dropped 27% from two weeks ago, and deaths have finally dipped below the grim daily average of 2000 — down 5% from two weeks ago.
Now they say there is a pill that can cut deaths and hospitalizations in half.
Things are looking up for Wayne Foss, too, after his own long and terrible struggle against COVID-19.
Foss, 65, a longtime Valley resident who also has a home in Huntington Beach, was among the “vaccine hesitant,” despite his age and his type 2 diabetes.
He is grateful to be alive today, and he graciously agreed to share his COVID story in the hope that it might save others from going through what he went through.
“I ignored whatever warning signs I might have had,” Foss said. “I had not been vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine had not been approved (prior to Aug. 23), and I thought I’d wait and see.”
The problem with the wait-and-see strategy, though, is that COVID might not wait to come for you.
It came for Foss in an unusual way, at the end of August, when he was in Lancaster to do some work for his real estate business. He stayed the night in Lancaster, and when he got up in the night to go to the bathroom, he passed out.
In denial that anything was wrong, he went back to bed. The same thing happened again a couple of hours later, only this time Foss hit his head when he fell, suffering a nasty cut.
When he awoke the second time, he called his wife Joyce at their Huntington Beach home, and she drove to Lancaster. She took one look and insisted they call paramedics.
Once at Antelope Valley Hospital and stabilized from his fall, Foss learned that he had COVID. After two days at AVH to recover from his fall, he was released.
But soon, back home in Huntington Beach, the COVID kicked in and he became dizzy and too weak to get out of his chair.
He was admitted to the hospital in Orange County for another seven days in the hospital, and then nine days in a rehabilitation center.
He was on oxygen for a week, “but thank God not on a ventilator,” he said.
Now, he is able to walk around the house all right, but he still uses his walking stick when going outside. “I’m about 70-80% back,” he said.
In addition to age and diabetes, another factor in making COVID deadly is weight. Fortunately, Foss had lost 40 pounds before he got sick and was probably in the best shape he had been in a decade.
That may be why he is still around to spend time with family, including his precious young granddaughters, and to do this interview.
“I got hit. I was so sick, and obviously if I had it to do over again, I would have gotten the shot,” he said. “If I’m given a mulligan (a golf term for a do-over), I am definitely following my doctor’s orders.”
He hopes other people will get the vaccine, but he does not favor government-mandated vaccination.
Never one to impose or ask others for help, Foss at one point in early September did turn to his Facebook friends for prayers. He was amazed and overcome with gratitude at how many people responded with prayers and encouragement.
He is grateful, too, to healthcare workers, whom he calls “absolute angels.”
And ever so grateful to still be here. “I feel like God hit my reset button,” Foss said. “It caused me to re-examine my priorities and decide what and who are really important in my life. Also a chance to mend some fences where needed.”
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
