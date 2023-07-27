Hints from Heloise

Dear Heloise: Regarding the hint for resolving problems between neighbors that was mentioned in this column, I wish to recommend one more resource for consideration: a community mediation service. Mine is the Bexar County Dispute Resolution Center (www.bexar.org/drc), but most counties have their own mediation centers that are typically free for county residents.

I have enjoyed reading your (and your mom’s) hints over the years. Thank you.

