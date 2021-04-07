Dear Heloise: How long does cornstarch last? There is no date on my box of cornstarch. My mother claims it will last for years. but I have my doubts.
—Callie Y.,
Provo, Utah
Callie, looks like your mother is right (mothers often are). As long as your cornstarch is kept dry it will last a long time. The best way to store it is in a plastic or glass container to make certain moisture is kept away from the cornstarch.
— Heloise
Frozen bacon
Dear Heloise: When I open a new package of bacon, I always take out two or three strips, wrap them in cling wrap and freeze them. When I make green beans or any other food that’s enhanced by a little bacon, I have my bacon strips handy in the freezer.
— Lois C.,
Beaverton, Oregon
Reheating in the microwave
Dear Heloise: Whenever I need to reheat something, I use my microwave oven. I’ve found that if I lay a paper towel across a bowl or something else, then place a wooden spoon on top of the paper towel, everything stays in place. Without that wooden spoon, the paper flies off.
— Nora W.,
Caldwell, Idaho
