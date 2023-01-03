Hints from Heloise 2021

Dear Heloise: I just read your column with the letter from Frank and Carol H., in Milford, Delaware, concerning scam calls. I am 84 and retired, and those calls are a nice respite from watching TV. The way I handle them is that after the obligatory “hello,” I just respond to all their questions with questions of my own. Usually, my first question is: “Where are you calling from?” In response to whatever they say, I’ll ask about the weather, or if there’s an In-and-Out Burger there, or some other question that has nothing to do with anything, until they hang up. This takes up their time, and there’s one less person they try to scam.

 — Steve G., via email

