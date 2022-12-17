Rabbits have become a bigger and bigger problem over the years.
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 4:35 am
Rabbits have become a bigger and bigger problem over the years.
They have adapted to live in town as well as in the desert. In town they do not need to worry about rainfall and native plants to eat; they eat our landscape and gardens.
Cottontails are mainly active from dusk to mid-morning, finding a shady hiding place during the heat of the day. During the winter, they adjust their schedule a little.
A cottontail’s favorite foods include the bark of young fruit trees and roses, carrots, lettuce and grasses. They also like a good snack of marigolds, pansies, peas, strawberries and young bulb shoots.
During the winter, they will try almost anything that is green. One year they tried the new shoots on pine trees. They did not like them and spit them out. The next night, they tried the pines again.
The best method to control rabbits is to make a barrier to prevent them from attacking your special plants. A good barrier is chicken wire fencing that has holes less than 1½ inches in size. I use hardware cloth with half-inch holes, which works even better but is much more expensive. Rabbits can go right through chain-link fences; the holes are too large.
The fence should be at least 2 feet tall with at least 6 inches of the fence buried in the ground. If you bury the fence even deeper, about 12 inches, you can also discourage gophers. Surround special plants, fruit trees and your entire garden to protect the plants. I have a 3-foot-tall block wall completely around the vegetable garden to prevent rabbits.
Fruit trees and young fruit trees can be wrapped with commercial tree wrap, burlap, aluminum foil or window screen to prevent the rabbits from eating the bark. It is best to remove the wraps in spring to prevent attacks by twig borers.
Another control method is to use rabbit repellents. There are several commercial rabbit repellents on the market. These repellents normally need to be reapplied after each rain. Blood meal, vinegar and garlic have been reported to repel cottontails.
I have mixed results with a dog or cat; either can keep the rabbits scared off. Keep in mind you can probably repel rabbits only if they have somewhere else to go. If they are hungry, barriers are the best bet.
In any case, it is best to remove daytime cover that the rabbits hide in — places such as wood piles, under buildings in storage areas and in overgrown junipers or other plants.
There is not one good answer to controlling rabbits. It is a management technique of discouraging the cottontails from living in your landscape and protecting special plants or areas such as gardens. The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence; that is what you want the rabbits to believe.
I usually have several people tell me they live-trap the cottontails and take them into the desert to release. First, it is not legal to transport and release wild animals without the proper permits, including rabbits and squirrels. Second, I have had people drop off rabbits and squirrels in the desert behind my home and then they become a problem for me.
