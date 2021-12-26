While writing this column, I read an article about Apple’s design team, which works out of the company’s huge circular office building in Silicon Valley
What hit me was the way these very smart and talented people are able to turn out their brilliantly designed products by working together out of the limelight to create fantastic technology that helps humanity.
All of the firm’s products are designed by one entity, which ensures that they meet the company’s high standards.
Teams assigned to products include specialists in all the of the factors involved in creating something that works well because they have access to everything they need to make the devices they are designing function properly.
That means that people of different skills work side by side and everything they need is available to them.
They all have a single goal: to turn out products that work for the people who will buy and use them.
Apple experience
Back in the early 1980s I bought my first Apple product, an Apple III computer.
Unfortunatly, it was not Apple’s best product and I swore off the brand for years, using the IBM computers the Feds adopted when I worked in DC.
The iPhone turned me around. I still use an IBM-based desktop machine because I love Wordperfect for writing, and because they are a lot less expensive than Apple’s Macs.
But all my reading — I mean all — is done on a Mini iPad, a super machine which is about the size as a hardback book.
Amazon’s Kindle led me to the iPad because it offered so much more plus color. The only problem, which I’m sure some genius will rectify, is the color stuff is unreadable in the sun.
My iPad allows me to choose the type face and size when I read, really valuable when you are my advanced age.
My favorite feature is the ability to see something like the name of a town anywhere on the planet while I’m reading, click on it, and instantly learn all I could ever want to know about the person, place, or thing plus pictures.
Which is why I cannot recall the last time I visited a library.
For writers, having access to all the knowledge on the planet is a goldmine.
I do wish these folks would make iPhones a little lighter. Carrying around my phone in my pants weighs them down.
Contrast
When I was reading this piece, I became aware of the contrast between how the folks at Apple do their business and the way most politicians operate.
Politicians these days, especially in the GOP, seem to be totally negative.
Their primary goal is to get reelected, with the current GOP House leader, our congressman, seeming to base his decisions on ensuring that he will elected Speaker of the House next year.
Those of us who were taught that the duty of our elected representatives is supposed to be working together, regardless of party affiliation, for the good of the people who elected them, are in for a shock.
Everyone seems to hate each other. All but a couple of GOP congressmen seem to slavishly follow the former president, who lives in a cloud cuckoo land in which he thinks he won the last election and led what can only be called an insurrection aimed at destroying a building in which my late wife Billye and I worked during our time in the nation’s capitol.
In most countries, leading an insurrection on a nation’s capitol and trying to steal an election would result in arrest and, in some cases, much worse.
Make up your mind
When the House of Representatives called for an independent bipartisan 9/11-style investigation of the insurrection, our congressman refused to go along with it. When the House created a special committee to investigate this horror, he then called for what the House speaker suggested in he first place.
When the House committee sought evidence from participants in the insurrection they refused to submit it, apparently fearing that it would reveal what they did.
Pandemic
Then there’s the COVID pandemic, which has taken the lives of thousands of people all over the world.
You’d think that in a nation with great healthcare and access to technology the pandemic would not have gone very far.
But it did, and we now learn (surprise!) that our former president stood in they way of government health officials trying to save lives.
If I had lost a relative to COVID around that time, I think I would be looking for a good lawyer.
One of the saddest ironies of this situation is that many of the deaths resulting from this lack of action has occurred in states in which the loser president is most popular, home of his so-called political base.
Who still support him. Go figure.
Stunning result
All of this is stunning for those of us born in the depths of a great depression who grew up during World War II, when Americans worked side by side to crush dictators, plus several other wars and ensuing challenges in when our two political parties managed to differ but in most part put the good of this great nation before their personal interests.
The result of all this is that the government our Founding Fathers created is in genuine danger of being replaced by members of a party being run by one man who is out of touch with reality and loyal to no one but himself, as his “friends” eventually learn.
Politicians like to say they will “run government like a business.”
They could use Apple as an example.
