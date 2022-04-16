Over the years, specialty landscapes have come and gone, and some have changed over time.
For years, butterfly gardens increased and decreased in popularity. The idea of butterfly gardens is to be attractive and to attract butterflies to your garden. However, before planning any type of garden, be sure to carefully weigh the pros and cons of that type of landscape.
We can build a garden that attracts butterflies. The garden needs to not only attract butterflies with flowers, but also attract butterflies looking for food and water, and it must also provide a habitat to lay eggs. These eggs develop into caterpillars that eat the plant it was laid on and other plants in your garden. You will have to live with pretty flowering plants with damaged leaves and caterpillars in order to enjoy the beauty of the butterfly. I would not plant a butterfly garden near vegetable gardens, fruit trees, flower gardens or any other special plant in your garden.
If you are still sure you want a butterfly garden, here are some helpful hints.
In the last few years butterfly gardens have morphed into pollinator gardens. Besides attracting butterflies, you might be attracting bees, moths, beetles and of course hummingbirds.
Your butterfly garden needs to have plenty of sunshine. Most flowers that attract butterflies prefer sunny, warm locations. Your garden needs to provide shelter from the wind. The Antelope Valley is not known for its high population of butterflies, or at least the types of butterflies that most people desire in their landscapes. We do have many cabbage and alfalfa butterflies. Cabbage butterflies are medium-sized white butterflies and the alfalfa butterflies, which look very similar, are yellow butterflies.
The two reasons for low numbers of butterflies in the Antelope Valley are a lack of plants that attract butterflies and our high winds. Protecting your butterfly garden from the wind is a must.
Next, your garden must provide a reliable nectar source and have the desirable plants to host the butterflies. These two steps are the heart of the butterfly garden, and the biggest challenge to overcome. The two things that attract butterflies are plants that produce nectar, the food source for adult butterflies and a host plant that attracts adults to lay eggs. The eggs hatch into caterpillars, the caterpillars eat the host plants in preparation for the transition from larva to butterfly.
Butterflies are extremely selective in their host plants. For example, a common California butterfly is the monarch, which eats and lays eggs only on milkweed plants, a poisonous weed common in the San Joaquin Valley. Because monarch butterflies eat poisonous plants, they are also poisonous. The monarch butterfly is bright reddish orange and black. This very colorful show is to let anything that might eat the butterfly know it is poisonous.
Common general host plants that grow in the Antelope Valley include hollyhock, dill, parsley, clover and of course butterfly bush. Remember that if you are trying to attract a specific type of butterfly, you will need to find its specific type of host plant.
When it comes to nectar plants, butterflies can be just as picky because each type of butterfly has its favorite flower. Butterflies are attracted by orange or purple flowers. Butterflies are first attracted by fragrant flowers. Good nectar plants include lilac, honeysuckle, clover, alfalfa, asters, lantana, zinnias and agapanthus. The most common plant used for butterfly gardens is the butterfly bush.
Plan carefully when planting a butterfly bush. It can grow very large (over eight feet) and become leggy-looking, giving it plenty of room to grow. There are many more plants that can be used; this is just a short list to start with. Also, remember some of the flowers need to be always in bloom for the entire summer.
You must also provide protection for the butterflies from danger and predators. Avoid using pesticides on your plants, especially the plants that are being used for host plants. These plants can also attract moths.
One of the most common moths attracted is the moth that is better known as tomato hornworm. You can help control moths by using the ultra-violet light that attracts insects. Be sure not to place the light in your garden, place it away from your garden to attract the insects away from your garden.
Lastly, you need to provide clean, cool water. Butterflies need water, just like we need water.
Good luck with your butterfly garden. Keep in mind it is hard to attract butterflies in the desert; it is not their normal habitat. Maybe a good toad garden fits your needs better.
