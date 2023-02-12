Dear Annie 2020

Dear Annie: I am in my 70s and have seven grandchildren who I love very much. I am writing because my 4-year-old granddaughter does not want to hug me, and I’m not sure what to do about it. I think I know the cause, which started when she was 2 and the whole world was coping with the pandemic.

When I would see her when she was 2 and 3 years old, we could not hug because everyone was saying, “keep your distance” because of COVID-19. So we would do “air hugs” and “bear hugs,” which meant that I would open my arms as if I were about to hug her, but instead I would simply hug the air. I doubt if she understood why I didn’t hug her.

