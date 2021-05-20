It was nearing the end of the nation’s Great Depression that Frank Capra and James Stewart spiced together the script for “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” with the United States Congress as a background.
Stewart was the organizer of Boy Ranger Clubs and a hero to youngsters, attitude being that he is harmless, so easily controlled by the machine.
The story line had him campaigning against crooked politics, staging a one-man filibuster against an important deficiency bill, and, in the final moments, he triumphs as a one-man sponsor and an insurmountable cause.
Then, years later, Reese Witherspoon introduced America to the leading lady who became an instant classic: Blond, boisterous and blindly ambitious Elle Woods, epicenter of the “Legally Blonde” empire.
She made it into Harvard’s law school, saved a friend from prison, fell in love with the good guy and wrapped the whole thing up with an inspirational speech. Then (in a terribly received sequel) she took on Congress, ending “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde” with a knowing wink at the White House.
Witherspoon’s co-stars are a couple of dogs, obviously to bring more attention to the Washington script.
Luke Wilson became Elle’s husband, Emmett. He was quoted as saying: “Never anything official about them doing another ‘Legally Blonde,’ but I’d love to do another one. I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now.”
Witherspoon told Lifetime’s “Fashionably Late” that a lot of writers over the years have come up with different ideas for it.
“I actually think it’s kind of great right now because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women,” she said. “And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office. … President? I mean, yeah.”
Elle and Emmett have moved into an adorable rowhouse near H Street, where they live happily, contributing to gentrification and going on occasional rants about what a drag Sundays at Trader Joe’s are.
John Oliver tells Elle that democracy is actually a joke and the people who live in the nation’s capitol are not represented by any voting members of Congress. Alongside Eleanor Holmes Norton, Elle fights for DC Statehood. Joe Biden joins in.
I’m watching the reruns and recommend you do, too.
