Dear Annie: I have a 40-year-old child who is transitioning from male to female. I was told of this decision by email. We haven’t had much in-person discussion about this, but each time I post a picture or a memory, I feel I’m being scolded by them saying, “That’s not who I am anymore,” as if anything we did together or any memory I have doesn’t exist.

I invite her to spend time with me and my husband so we can all adjust to our new roles but get turned down — except for holidays. I’m very confused about this whole thing. I’m not young, but I try to be flexible and accepting of people’s choices and feel that everyone has a right to happiness. I just don’t know how to make it work. To top it off, I am seriously ill and may die before the transition is complete and may never know this person or have a relationship with her.

