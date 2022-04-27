Dear Annie: A dear friend of mine died a couple of years ago (not of COVID-19). Having managed the at-home care of her parents when they were in failing health, using paid caregivers, she told me she had directed her brother to sell her condo and donate the proceeds to a charity that helps families by providing subsidies to keep unhealthy adults in their own homes.
I recently learned that her brother is renting out that condo instead of selling it as she wished.
Do you think I should dare to ask my friend’s brother why my friend’s condo is being rented and not sold? I risk losing a friendly relationship with that man and his wife, who I also know and see more often.
Loyalty to my friend and to her intentions for her “estate” is my only motivation. I have thought of asking the charity if they have received any money after my friend’s death. Please help me discern the right thing to do here.
— In a Quandary
Dear In a Quandary: I am really sorry for your loss. You sound like a wonderful and loyal friend. You could mention it to her brother but not in a confrontational way — more like, “Did you know that those were her wishes?” If he ignores you or says it’s none of your business, then, because she left it to her brother and not to you, I would say take a step back and let it go. You could also make a donation in her name with your own money to honor her, if you are able to track down a similar charity or remember the name.
Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com
