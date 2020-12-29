The double showing of flu and COVID-19 infections this winter pose a challenging concurrence of two different types of viruses with a lot of similar symptoms.
It is hard to tell the difference based on symptoms alone. Testing is needed to determine the causative organism for sure. Other than testing, how can you tell if you have the infection or the Coronavirus infection? While there are many similarities, there are also some differences.
First of all, influenza or commonly known as flu and COVID-19 are affected by different causative organism: flu is caused by different strains of flu viruses and COVID-19 is caused by a new Coronavirus. Both are contagious respiratory illness, but COVID-19 seems to spread more easily than flu and caused more serious illness in some people. COVID-19 can also take longer before symptoms occur and can be contagious for a longer period of time. And while flu has an approved antiviral medication for treatments, COVID-19 are treated supportively to help relieve symptoms and complications.
You may have heard of remdesivir as the antiviral medication for COVID-19. However, it is available only under an Emergency Use Authorization. There is no drug or other therapeutic option approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19. And while flu vaccine has proven to help prevent flu infections, COVID-19 vaccinations are brand new and are also approved for use under the Emergency Use Authorization.
Flu and COVID-19 can have varying severity of signs and symptoms. Some people have no symptoms while others have severe symptoms with fatal outcomes. Common symptoms according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention include:
• Fever or feeling feverish/chills.
• Cough.
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
• Fatigue (tiredness).
• Sore throat.
• Runny or stuffy nose.
• Muscle pain or body aches.
• Headache.
• Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea (more common in children).
Flu viruses and Coronavirus can cause mild to severe illness, including signs and symptoms listed above, but the latter seems to cause more serious illnesses in some people. Additionally, COVID-19 causes change in or loss of taste and smell.
For both causative organisms, one or more days can pass before an infected person starts to experience these illness symptoms, but COVID-19 infected person can develop symptoms as early as two days after infection or as late as 14 days after infection. The time range can widely vary from one person to another. And while a person with flu can possible spread the virus for at least one day before experiencing any symptoms, a person with COVID-19 may be contagious for a longer period of time.
Most people with flu are contagious for about one day before they show symptoms and may remain contagious for about seven days. Those with COVID-19 can possibly spread the virus two days before experiencing signs or symptoms and remain contagious for at least 10 days after the signs and symptoms were first experienced, according to the CDC experts. It is also possible to remain contagious for at least 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.
Both illnesses can be spread from person to person mainly by droplets made when people with the illness cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets may land in the mouths and noses of other people nearby, or can be inhaled in, or can gain entrance via the mucosa of the eyes. That is why wearing mouth and nose coverings and keeping your distance and avoiding crowds are most protective.
Recovery from flu or COVID-19 can also be significantly different. Most people with flu will recover in a few days to less than two weeks, with possibility of complications such as pneumonia and organ failures. Those with COVID may develop the same complications, with a longer recovery period. Additionally, COVID-19 infections have shown to cause blood clots in the veins and arteries, disrupting blood and oxygen delivery to important organs such as the lungs, heart, or brain. It is also known to cause multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.
As the holiday season continues, let’s contemplate on how we can responsibly contribute to the wellness of your loved ones, especially those are most vulnerable. Help our nurses and doctors. Practice all the precautionary measure known to us diligently and responsibly. Be safe, and when you can, get your protective COVID-19 vaccine. I hope you already got your flu shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.