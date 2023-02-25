Soils in the Antelope Valley are often blamed for poor landscape or vegetable gardens.
It’s typically sandy soil, which is high in calcium and low in organic matter, to blame. However, if you look around the Valley, we have farmers growing carrots, onions and many other vegetables and crops.
One big difference between your landscape and farmland is probably what is called compaction. When they built your home or, more likely, a subdivision, they compacted the soil to prevent it from shrinking and swelling like a sponge.
This also prevents cracking in your home but makes your soil as hard as a rock and is why many people think we have clay soils.
The best amendment to add to your soil to improve it is a deep rototilling, which will help break up the compaction. This is especially important if you plan to plant native plants.
Rototilling is always important but especially when it comes to amending the soil. My rule is, I amend the soil only if I can amend the entire root zone of the plants I am planting.
For trees and most landscape plants, I cannot amend the soil to several feet deep and over a very large area, so I don’t.
Native plants like our soil, so I do not amend. If I am planting a flower garden or a vegetable garden, then I might amend the soil.
In all cases rototill, rototill, rototill and break up the compaction.
You can grow vegetables in the native soil, amended native soil or build raised beds. I prefer raised vegetable beds. A raised vegetable garden warms up earlier in the spring.
If you grow vegetables at the natural soil level, the soil takes about two weeks longer to warm up enough for the plants to grow.
With raised beds, you do not have to bend over as much, which makes it easier to pull weeds and harvest the vegetables.
One of the best advantages of raised beds is it is easier to modify the soil, or it may even be easier to buy already-prepared soil to fill your vegetable beds. It may be costlier, but it makes gardening fun.
If you have a tractor or rototiller and you think it is fun to use these tools, then don’t make raised beds and have fun with your tools.
Once you have built raised beds, you need to fill them with a good soil mix. Vegetables like a slightly acidic soil; our native soil is alkaline. Carrots, radishes and other root crops like a soft, loose soil for the roots to grow into.
If you want to use your own soil, add about 75% more organic matter with the soil and mix. The organic matter could be your own compost or a planter’s mix made from redwood and fir sawdust from a nursery.
If you have the money, you can just buy a planter soil that has the wood products, soil and fertilizer already mixed together. It is easier than mixing the organic matter with your own soil.
The high amounts of organic matter will cause the level of soil in your raised beds to shrink each year, so you will need to add more mix or compost back into your garden each year.
Most bagged or bulk garden mixes are 50% to 90% organic matter, so if you want to amend your soil, you need to add at least three or four inches of organic matter to the top of the soil and rototill it in. Six inches of organic matter rototilled into six inches of soil is only 50%, so we are not adding too much organic matter.
When people place a dusting of organic matter over the soil and rototill it in, they are just wasting their money.
