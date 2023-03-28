Sophie Pocasangre, of Lancaster, has been selected to become a member of The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
James Allison III of Lancaster, Megan Benzing of Palmdale, Amanda Delgado of Palmdale, Samantha Saavedra of Lancaster, Grace Stull of Lancaster, Faustine Uzabahiliho of Lancaster and Jennifer Zuniga of Lancaster were named to the Dean’s List for fall 2022 at Biola University, a Christian university in Southern California.
Elizabeth Tescum of Palmdale was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University.
Michael Davis of Palmdale was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Daniel Conner of Lancaster earned a masters degree in computer science form Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Ga. He was among approximately 5,620 undergraduate and graduate students to participate in commencement exercises Dec. 16-17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
