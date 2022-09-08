PALMDALE
Women’s club plans annual tea
The Palmdale Women’s Club is presenting its annual membership tea and welcomes new, past and returning members at 10:30 a.m., today, at its headquarters, 2141 East Ave Q.
Food to complement the tea will be served.
For details or to reserve a place, call Alberta at 661-478-5550.
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, ballroom or country.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
LLANO
Benefit golf tourney coming
The 59th annual Charity Golf tournament, “Swing to Give a Child Hope” benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, is Oct. 4, at Crystalaire Country Club, 15701 Boca Raton Ave.
Entry fee is $160 per person ($75 tax deductible), which includes green fees, cart, lunch on the course, meal after play and tournament prizes. Check-in is 9 a.m., with a modified shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Make checks payable to AV Guild of CHLA, 32810 165th St. East, Llano, CA 93544. Call Golf Coordinator Karon Blalock at 661-944-1341 or e-mail karonblalock@aol.com for details.
LANCASTER
Greek Food Festival planned
The Antelope Valley Greek Food Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West.
Go to www.agreekfest.com for details.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
