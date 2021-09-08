PALMDALE
Genealogy group to hold meeting
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., today, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
The event, which is open to members and non-members, will begin with a very brief business meeting and then a special presentation by Timothy Marxer. The program is free and is in-person and online.
Send an email to AVGS@avgenealogy.org for the online link to access the meeting.
Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., today, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Beekeepers plan to meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., today, at Gino’s Italian Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
The agenda topics will include late summer hive management (including watering and feeding), harvesting honey, combating problems and winterizing beehives.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Retired teachers to award grants
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school.
The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.
Toastmasters group conducts virtual meets
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m. Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Health center in need of volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
