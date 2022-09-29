PALMDALE
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, ballroom or country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
LANCASTER
Get help with your emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters gather in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Instructor, artist speaks to quilters
Nanette Zeller, an author, instructor and award-winning artist whose nature-inspired work has been featured on Quilting Arts TV and in Quilting Arts Magazine, will speak via Zoom to the Antelope Valley Quilt Association from 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 13.
The group meets in person at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
For details, visit www.avqa.org, or call Kathy at 661-998-9290.
LLANO
Benefit golf tourney coming
The 59th annual Charity Golf tournament, “Swing to Give a Child Hope” benefiting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, is Tuesday at Crystalaire Country Club, 15701 Boca Raton Ave.
Entry fee is $160 per person ($75 tax deductible), which includes green fees, cart, lunch on the course, meal after play and tournament prizes. Check-in is 9 a.m., with a modified shotgun start at 11 a.m.
Call Golf Coordinator, Karon Blalock, 661-944-1341 or e-mail karonblalock@aol.com for details.
